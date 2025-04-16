VanEck aims to launch crypto-related investments ETF next month, offering broad industry exposure through dozens of stocks

VanEck is aiming to launch a new crypto-related exchange-traded fund, ticker symbol NODE, by next month. The ETF is designed to offer exposure to the wider crypto economy by investing in financial instruments and equities related to crypto exchanges, Bitcoin miners and data centers.

"Actively managed, NODE will aim to hold 30 to 60 names from a 130+ stock universe tied to the digital asset economy," VanEck Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel posted to X on Wednesday. "The global economy is shifting to a digital foundation. NODE offers active equity exposure to the real businesses building that future."

This represents the investment manager's latest foray into crypto. The firm first filed for the ETF in January.

Like the popular spot Bitcoin ETFs issued by VanEck, BlackRock and Fidelity, NODE would provide investors a way to wager on the digital-assets industry without having to buy individual stocks. Besides the already launched spot Ethereum ETFs, would-be issuers are also hoping to launch ETFs that track popular altcoins like XRP, Solana and Litecoin.

"The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in Digital Transformation Companies and/or Digital Asset Instruments," according to filing. "Digital Asset Instruments include commodity futures contracts, exchange-traded commodity linked instruments (including options and options on futures contracts), swaps and exchange-traded pooled investment."

VanEck's spot Bitcoin ETF, ticker symbol HODL, has about $1.2 billion in assets under management, according to The Block Data Dashboard. Exchange-traded funds that track Bitcoin have become increasingly popular with financial advisors and retail investors since launching in Jan. 2024.

VanEck has been an early mover in spinning up or pitching investment opportunities tethered to alternative digital assets. Last year, it became the first firm to file to list a Solana ETF and earlier this month it offered the first ETF prospectus to list a BNB fund.