Ethena Labs, Securitize choose Arbitrum and Celestia's DA for Converge blockchain targeting real-world assets

Quick Take Converge’s Ethereum-compatible network will launch in Q2 2025, combining permissionless decentralized finance (DeFi) products and institutional permissioned offerings.

The chain will employ Arbitrum and Celestia technologies with Conduit’s G2 sequencer for improved transaction speeds and optimized data features.

Gas tokens will include USDe and USDtb, as well as a validator system built on staked ENA, according to Ethena and Securitize.

Ethena Labs and Securitize chose Arbitrum and Celestia tech for their new Ethereum-compatible blockchain, Converge, set to launch in Q2.

