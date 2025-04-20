Vitalik Buterin floats swapping Ethereum's EVM for RISC-V to boost scalability

Crypto Ecosystems • April 20, 2025, 12:53PM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • In a new forum post, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin proposes boosting Ethereum’s scalability by using RISC-V as the virtual machine language of smart contracts, rather than the current EVM bytecode. 
  • Buterin said the “radical” and “ambitious” idea could be the “only viable path” for significantly scaling Ethereum’s execution layer. 

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, in a new blog post on the Ethereum Magicians forum, floated a "radical" long-term proposal for the blockchain network's execution layer: replacing the Ethereum Virtual Machine's (EVM) bytecode with the open-source RISC-V architecture. 

"The beam chain effort holds great promise for greatly simplifying the consensus layer of Ethereum," Buterin wrote. "But for the execution layer to see similar gains, this kind of radical change may be the only viable path."


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Zack Abrams profile picture Zack Abrams

Zack Abrams is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. Before coming to The Block, he was the Head Writer at Coinage, a Web3 media outlet covering the biggest stories in Web3. The story he co-reported on Do Kwon won a 2022 Best in Business Journalism award from SABEW. Other projects included a deep dive into SBF's defense based on exclusive documents and unveiling the identity of the hacker behind one of 2023's biggest crypto hacks — so far. He can be reached via X @zackdabrams or email, [email protected].

See More
Connect on

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Zack Abrams