SocialFi protocol Fantasy.top launches Clout with X-based points system

Fantasy.top, an onchain trading card platform built on Blast, has launched a new rewards program called Clout. The system incentivizes active cryptocurrency commentators and digital asset contributors on the social media platform X, allowing users to monetize their social capital.

Clout assesses crypto-related discussions based on relevance, quality and virality. Top scorers are integrated into Fantasy’s trading game, where they can compete monthly for a share of $10,000 in ETH rewards. Additionally, leading Clout point holders will see increased engagement visibility on X.

The launch of Clout was announced five months after Fantasy rolled out the second iteration of its protocol, which included Fantasy X, an alternative social media feed for experiencing creator content. The idea is build a fully integrated, consumer-oriented financial layer within the Fantasy gaming ecosystem.

"Fueled by the app’s early success, we decided to double down on our vision — expanding from 200 influencers to more than 50,000 X accounts," Fantasy co-founder Travis Bickle told The Block. Bickle described Clout as the first financial mechanism built directly on X that leverages crypto dynamics and social interactions. “Today with Clout, we’re opening a bold new chapter: unlocking the attention market to the masses, driven by a consumer-first mindset."

Fantasy secured $4.25 million in seed funding in a round led by Dragonfly Ventures in December, bringing its total amount raised to $6 million.