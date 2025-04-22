exclusive

SocialFi protocol Fantasy.top launches Clout with X-based points system

Social Platforms • April 22, 2025, 2:09PM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Dragonfly-backed Fantasy rolled out its Clout system to financialize social interaction.
  • The team previously closed a $4.25 million seed funding round and launched V2 of its protocol last December.

Fantasy.top, an onchain trading card platform built on Blast, has launched a new rewards program called Clout. The system incentivizes active cryptocurrency commentators and digital asset contributors on the social media platform X, allowing users to monetize their social capital.

Clout assesses crypto-related discussions based on relevance, quality and virality. Top scorers are integrated into Fantasy’s trading game, where they can compete monthly for a share of $10,000 in ETH rewards. Additionally, leading Clout point holders will see increased engagement visibility on X.

The launch of Clout was announced five months after Fantasy rolled out the second iteration of its protocol, which included Fantasy X, an alternative social media feed for experiencing creator content. The idea is build a fully integrated, consumer-oriented financial layer within the Fantasy gaming ecosystem.

"Fueled by the app’s early success, we decided to double down on our vision — expanding from 200 influencers to more than 50,000 X accounts," Fantasy co-founder Travis Bickle told The Block. Bickle described Clout as the first financial mechanism built directly on X that leverages crypto dynamics and social interactions. “Today with Clout, we’re opening a bold new chapter: unlocking the attention market to the masses, driven by a consumer-first mindset."

Fantasy secured $4.25 million in seed funding in a round led by Dragonfly Ventures in December, bringing its total amount raised to $6 million.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Naga Avan-Nomayo profile picture Naga Avan-Nomayo

Naga joined The Block with over four years of crypto-reporting experience as a Lagos-based News Generalist and Markets Reporter. Previously at crypto dot news, Ethereum World News, and The San Fransisco Tribe, he's interviewed CEOs and industry experts, broke stories, and survived the FTX crash. He's a Digital Media and Journalism alumnus of the University of Lagos. You can send Naga scoops and intel via @shogunaga on Telegram.

See More

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Daniel Kuhn at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Naga Avan-Nomayo