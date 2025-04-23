Assassin’s Creed dev Ubisoft teams with Immutable on Might and Magic title

French game developer Ubisoft, the company behind both the "Assassin’s Creed" franchise and "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six," has partnered with blockchain gaming studio Immutable to release a new mobile title based on the popular "Might and Magic" intellectual property.

"After the recent success of the first 'Might and Magic' release on mobile (Era of Chaos), Ubisoft and Immutable are excited to play to their strengths by bringing another 'Might and Magic' to mobile, this time leveraging Immutable’s expertise in strategy card games," according a blog post published Wednesday.

Ubisoft launched its first blockchain-based game “Champions Tactics,” last October. Through the partnership the two companies plan to launch "Might and Magic Fates" early next year. "Might and Magic" is a role-playing video game franchise that dates back to the 1990s.

"There are clear synergies between Immutable Passport, Immutable Play, and Ubisoft Connect," Immutable Chief Studio Officer Justin Hulog said in a statement. "By bringing these together into a combined offering for 'Might and Magic Fates' players, we’re hoping to smoothly onboard into the Immutable ecosystem the 138+ million Ubisoft Connect users."

Immutable is a web3 gaming studio backed by Bitkrakft Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek and Coinbase. The company said it has approximately 5 million sign ups to its Immutable Passport. The startup's IMX token is up approximately 6%, according to The Block's data.