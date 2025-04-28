Global crypto funds attract third-largest weekly inflows of $3.4 billion as 'investors seek alternative safe havens': CoinShares

Global crypto investment products run by asset managers such as BlackRock, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, ProShares and 21Shares registered $3.4 billion worth of net inflows last week, according to CoinShares data. The figure represents the largest net inflows since mid-December and the third-largest on record.

"We believe concerns over the tariff impact on corporate earnings and the dramatic weakening of the U.S. dollar are the reasons investors have turned towards digital assets, which are being seen as an emerging safe haven," CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill wrote in a Monday report.

In a week that saw bitcoin rise back toward the $95,000 level with an 8.1% gain, according to The Block's Bitcoin price page, while the GMCI 30 index of leading cryptocurrencies gained 8.7%, total assets under management at the funds reached $132 billion — a level not seen since late February — Butterfill added.

Bitcoin investment products reassert their dominance

In a return-to-norm after the brief dominance of XRP-based investment products the week prior, Bitcoin funds led the flows, adding $3.2 billion globally last week.

U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds accounted for just over $3 billion of the net weekly inflows alone, according to data compiled by The Block — the highest recorded in five months and the second-highest of all time after registering positive flows every day last week.

Blockchain-related equities also saw net inflows of $17.4 million, notably into Bitcoin mining-related ETFs, Butterfill said.

Meanwhile, Ethereum-based investment products clocked up $183 million in net inflows to break an eight-week outflow streak. The $157.1 million added to U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs alone significantly contributed to the turnaround, also witnessing their first net positive weekly inflows since February.

XRP products added a further $31.6 million, and Sui funds attracted $20.7 million in weekly inflows. Notably, Solana-based products were the only global crypto funds to witness net outflows last week, losing $5.7 million.

The U.S. market also returned to dominate over other regions last week, accounting for $3.3 billion in net inflows. However, the positive sentiment was also reflected globally, with crypto investment products in Germany and Switzerland notching up significant net inflows of $51.5 million and $41.4 million, respectively, while funds in Australia, Sweden and Hong Kong also recorded modest inflows.