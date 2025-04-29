1inch launches on Solana, plans cross-chain swaps to boost liquidity

Multi-chain DEX aggregator 1inch has launched on Solana, bringing its Fusion protocol, onchain swaps and six developer APIs to a network known for speed throughout crypto's industry, the project said.

The integration enables MEV-protected swaps for over 1 million Solana-based tokens, utilizing 1inch's open-source smart contracts and intent-based trading architecture. Intents refer to a blockchain user's end goal within a decentralized application or ecosystem.

Here, in 1inch's Solana rollout, users can define trade parameters, while professional market makers, also known as resolvers, compete to execute orders using a Dutch auction model — the exchange rate starts high and decreases until a resolver accepts the swap. The system aims to reduce price slippage and help optimize swap prices with expansive liquidity.

Solana’s DeFi activity zoomed ahead of other chains during the first quarter of 2025. The blockchain topped DEX trading volume, transaction counts, and active addresses, according to Dune Analytics and DefiLlama data. In the coming months, 1inch plans to roll out cross-chain swaps between Solana and 10 other supported networks, aiming to bridge Solana’s liquidity landscape with broader DeFi markets.

"Our integration with Solana moves us closer to uniting disparate chains," said Sergej Kunz, co-founder of 1inch. The DeFi protocol, which launched in May 2019 and ranks second among DEX aggregators behind Jupiter, also debuted on Coinbase-incubated Base in August 2023 and on Ethereum scaling solution Optimism in 2021.