FIFA to migrate its NFT collection to own EVM-compatible blockchain

Federation Internationale de Football Association shared plans to migrate its fan-focused non-fungible tokens to a new decentralized network called the FIFA Blockchain.

The EVM-compatible chain will replace Algorand and Polygon as the home for FIFA Collect, the footballing body’s official NFT collection.

Per an FAQs page, the migration will begin no earlier than May 20.

The change intends to “support new experiences, enable wallet compatibility, and provide stronger foundations for future innovations,” according to the website.

FIFA first launched its NFT platform and collection in 2022, partnering with Layer 1 network Algorand to immortalize moments from World Cup Tournaments onchain. It expanded to Polygon a year later.

Moving forward, FIFA will only support EVM wallets like MetaMask for its NFTs, ditching Algorand-native storage options. No immediate action is required from users and FIFA said it will provide further updates on how to migrate.