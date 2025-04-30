Sony’s Soneium blockchain and Plume partner to offer access to RWA products

Sony’s Soneium blockchain and Plume Network said Wednesday they have partnered to allow users to stake real-world assets and earn yield.

"With the integration of SkyLink, Plume’s native interoperability layer that allows real world asset value and yield to be streamed cross-chain in a secure manner, Soneium joins Plume’s RWAfi infrastructure and brings real world assets to the chain," the companies said in a statement. "Soneium users will gain seamless exposure and access to asset-backed yield products such as yield from tokenized U.S. Treasuries and private credit directly from the Plume chain."

Plume, a modular, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer 2 network, specializes in tokenizing real-world assets. Its testnet has over 18 million wallets, the firm said earlier this month. Sony's blockchain platform launched its mainnet earlier this year.

"We’re excited to partner together with Soneium by Sony Block Solutions Labs to accelerate previously inaccessible yield opportunities for over 5.1 million users in their ecosystem," Plume CEO Chris Yin said in a statement. "The future of RWAfi isn't just about assets living on a single chain, but enabling real yield to flow seamlessly wherever users are."

Soneium also recently partnered with Plume's partner Moca Network "to expand into digital identity, anime like Solo Leveling, and gaming experiences," the statement said.

When Soneium's mainnet debuted in January, the platform said its testnet, launched last August, had over 15 million active wallet addresses and had generated more than 50 million total transactions to date.

Singapore-based Sony Block Solutions Labs is a subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate. Initially, the company said Soneium was focused on addressing issues such as creators’ rights and equitable value distribution between creators and fans.

In February, Soneium launched a collection of music NFTs. Then last month, Sony's blockchain platform said it was working with LINE to integrate the messaging firm's mini-apps into the Soneium ecosystem.