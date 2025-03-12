<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sony’s public blockchain platform Soneium has collaborated with messaging giant LINE to integrate LINE's mini-apps into the Soneium ecosystem, planning to start by bringing four mini-games on-chain in the coming months.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The two firms announced in a statement today that the integration seeks to improve user experience and that LINE mini app builders will "benefit from Soneium's assistance — combining community building, strategic marketing and IP collaboration." </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">LINE and Soneium plan to first publish four games — Sleepagotchi LITE, Farm Frens, Moonveil: Puffy Match, and Pocket Mob — in the coming months.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"LINE has built a strong presence, and integrating successful mini-apps into the Soneium ecosystem is the next step toward making Soneium more accessible," said Jun Watanabe, chairman of Sony Block Solutions Labs, which builds Soneium, in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">LINE is a popular messaging platform in Japan, Taiwan and Thailand, and has been active in venturing into the web3 space. In January 2025, it </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336294/line-introduces-telegram-style-dapps-to-boost-web3-adoption-in-asia"><span style="font-weight: 400;">introduced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a decentralized app portal and the first batch of dapps, powered by Kaia, for users to access via LINE mobile messenger. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sony Block Solutions Labs, the multinational conglomerate's blockchain subsidiary based in Singapore, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/334396/sonys-public-blockchain-platform-soneium-launches-on-mainnet"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the Ethereum Layer 2 Soneium’s mainnet in January.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>