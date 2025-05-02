With release of FIFA game looming, Mythical Games says it's generated $650 million in transaction volume

Web3 gaming studio Mythical Games said on Friday it has generated $650 million in "completed transactions" from more than 7 million gamers.

Mythical Games, which has released the blockchain game "NFL Rivals" on mobile devices, plans to publish a FIFA game this summer. The a16z-backed company has arguably been more successful than any other web3 gaming studio when it comes to licensing well-known intellectual property. Mythical Games has also partnered with popular NFT brand Pudgy Penguins to launch a game expected later this year.

The company said it has also generated 4 million transactions, which seems a bit small given the total number of gamers. But perhaps that's because many people who play the company's games aren't interested in the crypto elements that are part of Mythical Games' ecosystem.

"Mobile onchain gaming works because players focus on the game, not the tech," Mythical Games said Friday in a post to X. "They collect items they actually want to own, without complexity. Real players driving real economies."

Intentional or not, Mythical Games' statement throws shade on briefly popular mobile games like "Hamster Kombat," which is available as a Telegram mini-app and rapidly accumulated a large number of users last year as players chased financial rewards. It was never certain how many of the over 250 million "Hamster Kombat" gamers were bots.

Mythical Games releases also include "Blankos Block Party" and "Nitro Nation: World Tour." Cathie Wood's ARK Invest, Animoca Brands, PROOF, Stanford Athletics, and MoonPay have previously invested in the company.