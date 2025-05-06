Michael Saylor says Strategy's new preferred shares may be first ‘AI-designed securities’

Strategy co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor is not only all in on using artificial intelligence to help him come up with quick, informed commentary, but he also said an AI-powered interface helped his company develop its recently launched preferred stocks, which are helping raise capital for its bitcoin buying spree.

"Strife and Strike, are the first AI-designed securities that I know of, certainly in our industry." Saylor said during a live discussion held Tuesday that covered, in part, the "transformative power" of artificial intelligence.

Launched earlier this year, Strategy's Strike (STRK) and Strife (STRF) are preferred stocks the company recently offered as part of its plan to raise a total of $84 billion — split evenly between equity and debt — to fund future bitcoin purchases. STRK and STRF are convertible preferred stocks that offer an yield of 13% and 10%, respectively. Both are considered novel share offerings when compared to traditional forms of issuing stock.

Saylor said that AI was pivotal in helping him and his team create types of shares that offer benefits like perpetual dividends and perpetual call options, characteristics that have been before added to stocks, he added.

"A lot of our innovative capital markets activity, things like Strife, things like Strike we had to fight through all sorts of complicated legal issues complicated financial issues," Saylor said.

"[AI] doesn't necessarily give me the answer that I can immediately act on," Saylor went on to say. "But it gives me somewhere between 80% and 95% of what I need. And then I take that to the finance department, I take it to the legal department."

Strategy, a software company which has been stockpiling BTC for years, said on Monday that it had purchased an additional 1,895 bitcoin for about $180 million between April 28 and May 4. The funds used to make the purchases came from selling both common stock (MSTR) and preferred stock (STRK). The company added it raised a total of $180.3 million to finance the recent bitcoin purchases.

As of Monday, Strategy held 555,450 bitcoin worth roughly $52.2 billion. That's roughly 2.6% of bitcoin's total supply.