Strategy buys another 1,895 bitcoin for $180 million — now owns 555,450 BTC

Michael Saylor's Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) purchased an additional 1,895 bitcoin for about $180 million between April 28 and May 4, according to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The company paid an average price of $95,167 per bitcoin.

The funds came from selling its own shares through ongoing stock sale programs. During the week, Strategy sold 353,825 shares of its common stock (MSTR) and 575,392 shares of its preferred stock (STRK), raising a total of $180.3 million to finance the bitcoin purchase.

The MSTR common stock sale program — launched in October 2024 under Strategy's "21/21 Plan" — targeted $21 billion in equity capital for bitcoin acquisitions and is now depleted and terminated. Separately, the STRK perpetual preferred stock sale program, launched in March 2025 with a $21 billion capacity, is not part of the 21/21 Plan. As of May 4, $20.87 billion in STRK capacity remains available. About $14 billion of the debt portion of the 21/21 Plan also remains available.

With the 21/21 Plan's MSTR capacity now deployed, Strategy recently introduced the "42/42 Plan," aiming to raise another $42 billion — split evenly between equity and debt — through 2027 to fund future bitcoin purchases. The company also issues STRF perpetual preferred stocks, which is separate from both capital plans and is also used to fund bitcoin purchases.

With the latest buy, Strategy now holds 555,450 bitcoin, acquired for a total of $38.08 billion and now worth roughly $52.2 billion at current prices. That's more than 2.6% of bitcoin's total supply and implies around $14.2 billion in paper gains.

The latest purchase comes shortly after Strategy reported first-quarter earnings last week, missing both top-line and bottom-line estimates. The company posted a $4.2 billion net loss, driven largely by around $6 billion in unrealized losses on its bitcoin holdings during the first quarter under new fair value accounting rules. Despite its lower-than-estimated financial results, analysts remain bullish on Strategy due to its unmatched scale in bitcoin ownership, innovative capital-raising instruments, and institutional investor appeal.

Strategy remains the dominant corporate holder of bitcoin, though others are quickly joining in. Last month, Cantor Fitzgerald, SoftBank, Bitfinex and Tether announced plans to launch a $3.6 billion bitcoin venture called Twenty One Capital. Companies like Semler Scientific, KULR and Metaplanet have also adopted bitcoin as part of their treasury strategy.