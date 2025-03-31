Strategy News

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, is a business intelligence firm that has become well-known for its significant investment in Bitcoin. The company is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with a substantial amount of the cryptocurrency in its treasury. MicroStrategy’s strategy involves using Bitcoin as a key asset for its balance sheet, leveraging its holdings to issue convertible notes and other financial instruments to acquire more Bitcoin.

Michael Saylor, the company’s founder and executive chairman, has been a vocal advocate for Bitcoin, describing it as a superior asset for treasury management compared to traditional assets like gold and the U.S. dollar. Strategy’s focus is on maintaining and expanding its Bitcoin holdings while exploring the potential for Bitcoin-focused offerings as part of its core intelligence product suite.