Doodles explains 'New Blood' eligibility ahead of DOOD token generation event

Ahead of its imminent token generation event, the NFT project Doodles explained how "New Blood" may participate in the forthcoming DOOD airdrop.

The "New Blood Fund" is designed to bring new participants into the Doodles ecosystem, even if they don't own an original Doodles NFT or other Doodles collectible. New Blood community members won't need to register for the DOOD airdrop to get tokens, Doodles wrote on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

Doodles identified nine partner communities that will receive a New Blood allocation at the time of the airdrop, including the top 50 active traders by volume on BonkBot, individuals who have preordered Solana Mobile's second device, the top 5,000 Helius stakers, and ElizaOS contributors.

However, Doodles will "soon" launch a checker to verify eligibility for Solana community members, the project said.

The New Blood Fund is the fourth-largest allotment for the DOOD token launch. As the team explained in its tokenomics roadmap, the New Blood Fund finances "initiatives like creator incentives, partnerships, marketing campaigns, and possibly airdrops to holders of related collections or participants in our content contests," to expand the Doodles participant base.

DOOD token launch

Doodles announced that it would release a Solana-based token named DOOD in February of this year. At the time, the company said the total token supply would be 10 billion tokens, with 30% allocated to the community, 25% to an ecosystem fund, and 17% to the Doodles team. The remaining tokens will be divided among liquidity pools, “new blood," and the company, The Block previously reported.

Within a week after announcing DOOD, Doodles NFTs' trading volume jumped to over $16 million.

Doodles, a collection of 10,000 NFTs featuring collectible art images, is one of the oldest NFT collections. It was launched in October 2021 and has since forged notable partnerships, such as working with McDonald's to feature Doodles artwork on more than 100 million McCafe holiday cups in November 2024.

The Doodles NFT collection now has over 3,889 unique owners and has generated about 341,900 ETH (approximately $606 million) in total trading volume, according to OpenSea.

The current floor price for a Doodles NFT is 3.75 ETH, or about $6,400. Between April 27 and May 4, the project saw $1.55 million in trading volume.