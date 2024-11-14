NFT brand Doodles partners with McDonald's for holiday-themed physical and digital collectibles

The NFT brand Doodles partnered with fast food giant McDonald's for a holiday-themed launch that combines physical and digital experiences.

Doodles artwork will appear on 100 million McCafe Holiday Cups across United States-based restaurants starting on Nov. 18. Buying a McCafe beverage through the McDonald's app also gives users a code redeemable within Doodles Stoodio, an online consumer platform, for a digital pack of collectible McDonald's x Doodles branded items.

"Beyond the web3 scope, we chose Doodles because they are an agent of change in the cultural landscape, and they span beyond digital assets — an entertainment brand in itself with a fearless community we cannot wait to interact with and more importantly, bring to more people across the US," said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience offer at McDonald's USA, in a statement sent to The Block.

NFT brands have been slowly penned partnerships with non-web3 brands, such as American retail firm Walmart stocking Pudgy Penguins collectibles on shelves in February of this year. Doodles' partnership with McDonald's not only marks a major collaboration with a recognizable, global restaurant but shows how NFT brands still breaking into the mainstream following largely dormant NFT trading volume in the past several months.

McDonald's is the world's 56th largest company by market capitalization, at nearly $214 billion, according to the business data tracker Companies Market Cap.

Doodles brought in $3.51 million in trading volume between Nov. 10 and Nov. 17, up 682% from the week prior, The Block's Data Dashboard shows.