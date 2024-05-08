The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
Clay Robbins

Co-Founder/CEO, Colosseum

Clay Robbins is a co-founder and general partner of Colosseum, a company focused on hackathons, accelerators and venture funds. He was previously at Slow Ventures for three years and 0x Labs prior to that.

