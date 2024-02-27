New Solana accelerator explains how the blockchain's developer ecosystem is 'healthier than ever'

Episode 6 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro, Colosseum co-founders Matty Taylor and Clay Robbins.

Colosseum is an online platform that runs hackathons, accelerates founders, and invests in breakout startups on Solana.

In this episode, Colosseum co-founders Matty Taylor and Clay Robbins discuss how they are establishing Colosseum as an entry point into crypto, and their personal journeys in building Colosseum.

According to Robbins, maintaining a supportive culture around developer activity is vital for any crypto ecosystem's success:

"The lifeblood of growth in the ecosystem is a function of the independent developer ecosystem's health. And so we want to make sure that's our primary remit and service that we're providing. And candidly, that's what we want the Colosseum brand associated with first and foremost."