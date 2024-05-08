The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
Bartosz Lipinski

CEO , Cube.Exchange

Bartosz Lipinski is the CEO of Cube. Known for his innovative and strategic thinking, Bartosz brings a wealth of experience from his diverse career spanning over 15 years in global corporations and tech startups. Before stepping into the entrepreneurial world, Bartosz played key roles at BNP Paribas, Citadel, and JP Morgan, focusing on building robust global trading infrastructures. He later co-founded Venture Studio B+J Studios, raising $10M, and launching successful products like Cupcake, Raindrops, and Lolipop. Bartosz's time at Solana Labs was marked by significant contributions to the development of early DeFi protocols, wallet infrastructure, and NFT standards.

