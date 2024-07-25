Ben Rubin is the co-founder and CEO of Towns.

Towns is a decentralized messaging platform that looks to redefine online communication by leveraging blockchain technology. Prior to founding Towns and Here Not There Labs, he co-founded two successful venture-backed startups, Meerkat and Houseparty. These platforms revolutionized social interaction and amassed millions of users before Houseparty was acquired by Epic Games in 2019. Rubin's extensive experience in scaling communication products and raising over $70 million in funding from investors like Sequoia Capital and Greylock has positioned him as a prominent figure in the tech industry​.

Rubin's latest venture, Towns, aims to create a more secure and transparent platform for online communities by utilizing decentralized and permissionless protocols. Unlike traditional platforms like Discord, Towns offers true ownership and programmable spaces through smart contracts, allowing communities to tailor their online environments to their unique needs. This has attracted significant investment, including a $25.5 million Series A round led by Andreessen Horowitz.