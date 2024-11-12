Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

Connect with John Svolos

More People

Yong Zhen Yu

Co-Founder and CEO, Web3Auth

Alessandro Tenconi

Co-Founder, brahma.fi

John Svolos

Partner & Head of Research, SkyBridge

John Svolos is a Partner and Head of Research at SkyBridge Capital, an alternative investment firm specializing in hedge fund management and digital assets. With a wealth of experience in investment strategy and financial markets, John plays a pivotal role in shaping SkyBridge’s approach to emerging assets, including cryptocurrencies. His focus is on fostering growth and innovation within the firm’s investment portfolio while managing relationships with institutional clients.

