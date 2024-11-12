John Svolos

Partner & Head of Research, SkyBridge

John Svolos is a Partner and Head of Research at SkyBridge Capital, an alternative investment firm specializing in hedge fund management and digital assets. With a wealth of experience in investment strategy and financial markets, John plays a pivotal role in shaping SkyBridge’s approach to emerging assets, including cryptocurrencies. His focus is on fostering growth and innovation within the firm’s investment portfolio while managing relationships with institutional clients.