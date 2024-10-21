Alexis Tabak

Alexis leads US Sales and Business Development at Chorus One, one of the largest non-custodial staking providers. She previously worked at Gemini on the exchange's Transaction Monitoring team. She is the host of the crypto podcast 'Glitter Ledger.'



At Chorus One, Alexis oversees the development of key partnerships, the execution of high-impact sales initiatives, and the cultivation of long-term client relationships. Leveraging deep industry knowledge and a passion for blockchain technology, Alexis has been instrumental in boosting Chorus One’s reach and ensuring that clients are equipped with the tools and support necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem.