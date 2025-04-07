Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
78,795.50 -0.01%
ETHUSD
1,567.40 -0.32%
SOLUSD
107.22 0.77%
PYTHUSD
0.12140 5.43%
LINKUSD
11.52 1.85%
Connect with Amber Baldet

More People

Julie Stitzel

SVP of Policy, Digital Currency Group

Jerry Brito

Founder, Coin Center

Amber Baldet

Co-Founder and CEO, Clovyr

Amber Baldet co-founded Clovyr, a company that provides tools and services aimed at fostering decentralized application development. Her work at Clovyr focuses on creating user-friendly solutions that enable both businesses and developers to engage with blockchain technology more effectively.

Before founding Clovyr, Baldet led the blockchain initiative at JPMorgan Chase, where she served as the program lead for the bank's Blockchain Center of Excellence. In this role, she was instrumental in developing and promoting Quorum, an enterprise-focused version of Ethereum that supports private transactions and contract management. Her efforts contributed to JPMorgan's exploration and adoption of blockchain technology within the financial sector.

In addition to her work with Clovyr and JPMorgan, Baldet is actively involved in discussions around the ethical and social implications of blockchain technology. She contributes to various industry forums and conferences, sharing insights on the intersections between technology, privacy, and financial systems.

More News

See More Related News
websights