Amber Baldet co-founded Clovyr, a company that provides tools and services aimed at fostering decentralized application development. Her work at Clovyr focuses on creating user-friendly solutions that enable both businesses and developers to engage with blockchain technology more effectively.

Before founding Clovyr, Baldet led the blockchain initiative at JPMorgan Chase, where she served as the program lead for the bank's Blockchain Center of Excellence. In this role, she was instrumental in developing and promoting Quorum, an enterprise-focused version of Ethereum that supports private transactions and contract management. Her efforts contributed to JPMorgan's exploration and adoption of blockchain technology within the financial sector.

In addition to her work with Clovyr and JPMorgan, Baldet is actively involved in discussions around the ethical and social implications of blockchain technology. She contributes to various industry forums and conferences, sharing insights on the intersections between technology, privacy, and financial systems.