Strive adds 1,355 bitcoin, picks up pace toward year-end second-place treasury goal

Strive scooped up another 1,355 bitcoin for around $107.7 million last week, lifting its total holdings to 26,355 BTC.

The company paid an average of $79,475 per bitcoin between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, according to a Form 8-K filing with the SEC. Its holdings are currently worth more than $2.25 billion, with bitcoin trading around $85,600 on Monday.

Strive remains the fifth-largest public bitcoin holder, behind Strategy, Twenty One, Metaplanet and MARA. It now needs another 17,160 BTC to surpass Tether-backed Twenty One's 43,514 BTC, assuming Twenty One doesn't add to its holdings.

With 14 full weeks left in 2026, Strive would need to acquire an average of roughly 1,226 BTC per week to reach second place.

At the same rate, Strive could overtake MARA, which currently holds 35,577 BTC, during the latter half of November. From there, number three Metaplanet sits just behind Twenty One with 43,000 BTC.

Strive's latest purchase also marked the beginning of warrant exercises tied to Strive's common stock (ASST). Holders exercised nearly 786,000 warrants last week, generating approximately $21.2 million in gross proceeds. Including that, nearly 58% of the money raised during the week came through SATA, Strive's preferred stock.

SATA continued to trade near its $100 par value on Monday.

Raising ASST targets

TD Cowen raised its ASST price target from $32 to $44, citing faster-than-expected bitcoin accumulation and growth in bitcoin held per fully diluted share. The firm now expects Strive to end 2026 with 32,105 BTC, up from its previous estimate of 27,156.

TD analysts Lance Vitanza and Jonnathan Navarrete also raised their projected full-year BTC Yield, which measures bitcoin growth per share, from 54.1% to 70.1%.

ASST shares fell around 1.5% during the first hours of trading on Monday to around $29.65 after climbing as high as $31.50 in premarket trading, not far off a one-year high.

The update came as bitcoin climbed above $85,000 for the first time since January, gaining more than 5% in the past 24 hours as at least $648 million in short positions were liquidated.

Strategy also made another buy after leaving its holdings unchanged for two weeks. The company acquired 950 BTC for around $75.7 million, bringing its total to an even 846,000 BTC. It also spent about $174 million repurchasing STRC preferred shares.