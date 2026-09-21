'A little more orange': Strategy buys 950 bitcoin for $76 million, bringing total holdings to 846,000 BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company Strategy (MSTR) acquired an additional 950 BTC for approximately $75.7 million at an average price of $79,670 per bitcoin between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20, according to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Strategy now holds a total of 846,000 BTC — worth around $71.9 billion — bought at an average price of $75,416 per bitcoin for a total cost of around $63.8 billion, including fees and expenses, according to the company's co-founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor.

To put that in context, Strategy's holdings are equivalent to more than 4% of bitcoin's 21 million supply cap, and imply around $8.1 billion of paper gains at current prices.

Strategy also repurchased 1.77 million STRC preferred shares last week for around $174 million. The latest acquisitions were made using the company's USD Cash reserve. The firm also used $57.4 million of its USD Reserve to fund the payment of dividends on its preferred stock and interest on its outstanding indebtedness during the same period.

As of Sept. 20, the balances of its USD Reserve and USD Cash were $5.04 billion and $1.05 billion, respectively, the firm said.

'A little more orange'

Saylor posted another Strategy bitcoin acquisition tracker chart to X on Sunday with the caption "A little more orange." Similar posts have typically preceded bitcoin acquisition announcements the following day, though the company's strategy has varied in recent weeks, with its bitcoin holdings held steady of late.

According to Bitcoin Treasuries data, 196 public companies have adopted some form of bitcoin acquisition model. Tether-backed Twenty One, Metaplanet, MARA, and Adam Back and Cantor Fitzgerald-backed Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company make up the rest of the top 5, with 43,514 BTC, 43,000 BTC, 35,577 BTC, and 30,021 BTC, respectively.

Strategy's stock gained 16.4% last week, closing Friday at $153.92, according to The Block's MSTR price page, and is now flat year-to-date after a substantial recovery, though still 54.2% down over the past year. Bitcoin rose 5.3% during the same period.