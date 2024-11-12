Darius Tabai

Co-Founder, Vertex Protocol

Darius is the CEO and co-founder of Vertex Protocol, a leading decentralized exchange built on Arbitrum. Darius is an experienced trader with a history of working in FX, Commodities, and Crypto. Darius’ previous roles include the Head of Trading at JST Digital, Head of Trading at CrossTower, Global Head of Metals Trading at Merrill Lynch, and the Global Head of Precious Metals Trading at Credit Suisse. Darius holds a BSc in Government & Economics from the London School of Economics.