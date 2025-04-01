Adam Draper is a venture capitalist and entrepreneur primarily recognized for his contributions to the digital asset industry. He is a founding partner of Boost VC, a venture capital firm that specializes in early-stage investments, particularly in companies related to emerging technologies, including blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The fund has $200 million in AUM and it has invested in companies such as Coinbase.

Boost VC, established in 2011, has played a role in nurturing startups within the digital asset ecosystem, providing both capital and mentorship. Under Draper's leadership, the firm has supported over 250 startups, focusing on sectors such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and the broader digital asset space. Draper's approach involves fostering innovation by offering resources and guidance to entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of the digital asset market.