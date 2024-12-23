Anthony Pompliano is an entrepreneur and investor known for his involvement in the digital asset industry. He co-founded Morgan Creek Digital, a subsidiary of Morgan Creek Capital Management, which focuses on blockchain technology and digital assets. Morgan Creek Digital manages investment funds that include a variety of digital assets and blockchain-related ventures.

Pompliano has a background in technology and finance, having worked at Facebook and Snapchat in growth and product roles prior to his activities in the digital asset space. He is also a former member of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his investment activities, Pompliano is active in digital asset education and media. He hosts "The Pomp Podcast," where he interviews a wide range of industry leaders, discussing topics related to finance, technology, and the broader implications of cryptocurrencies. His media presence extends to regular contributions and appearances in various financial news outlets, where he provides insights into market trends and developments within the blockchain sector.