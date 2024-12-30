Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Ben Goertzel

CEO, SingularityNET

Ben Goertzel is a prominent figure in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology. He holds a Ph.D. in mathematics from Temple University and has contributed extensively to the development of AI systems and frameworks. Goertzel is recognized for his work in artificial general intelligence (AGI), which aims to create machines with human-like cognitive abilities.

In the digital asset industry, Goertzel plays a significant role as the CEO and founder of SingularityNET, a decentralized platform that allows AI services to be created, shared, and monetized at scale. SingularityNET utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate secure and transparent transactions between AI developers and users, fostering an open market for AI technologies.

Additionally, Goertzel has been involved with various projects and initiatives that intersect AI and blockchain, advocating for their potential to transform industries and solve complex global challenges. He has authored numerous research papers and books on AI and related subjects, contributing to academic and industry discussions on the future of technology.

