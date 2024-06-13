Tegan Kline is a co-founder and board member of Edge & Node, one of the development teams behind The Graph protocol. Her previous roles at the company include CEO and chief business officer.

Kline has a background in finance, having worked on Wall Street at Barclays and Bank of America. She joined Edge & Node in 2021 after participating in its fundraising efforts, where she helped raise a total of $77.5 million.

Her primary focus is to ensure that The Graph protocol's technology is ready for widespread adoption and to migrate numerous web3 applications to The Graph infrastructure. The Graph is described as a decentralized indexing and query protocol for organizing and accessing blockchain data, similar to how Google organizes web data.