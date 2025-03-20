Yat Siu is the co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, a prominent web3 investor. Robby Yung is the company's current CEO.

Animoca Brands, founded by Siu in Hong Kong in 2011, pivoted into the crypto and NFT sectors around 2017. The company is highly active in the blockchain space, with a significant number of investments in web3 and metaverse projects.

Siu is an advocate for the development of web3 technology and has been involved in discussions about the potential for digital asset ownership and acquisition, particularly in Asia. Under his leadership, Animoca Brands is seeking to expand its influence and operations in the web3 and metaverse sectors.

Before his involvement with Animoca Brands, Siu founded Outblaze, a company that provides cloud computing services and digital media solutions. Outblaze was recognized for its role in pioneering infrastructure for web-based services, and parts of its business were later acquired by IBM.