From Perpetual Swaps to Perpetual CFDs: The Regulated Evolution

The 24/7 Trading Imperative

Fixed exchange sessions are a structural mismatch with the global retail base. The NYSE opens at 9:30 a.m. Eastern and closes at 4:00 p.m., a window designed for an era when the participant base was concentrated in a single geography and order flow was physically intermediated. That assumption has shifted as retail participation has spread across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, distributing active traders across every time zone. Non-professional participants with constrained trading hours are often unable to respond to volatility in real time. These off-hours and weekends are often known as gaps.

Figure 1: Monthly Weekend RWA Derivatives Volume

The mismatch is most acute at precisely the moments of heightened uncertainty. Geopolitically driven dislocations, tariff shock announcements, sovereign credit events, and single-stock blow-ups often occur during overnight and weekend gaps, when traditional venues offer limited solutions and instruments. Crypto venues have started to address this shortcoming, with both centralized and decentralized exchanges offering perpetual and tokenized products that provide continuous price discovery and 24/7 trading. Weekend RWA-linked derivative volume across major crypto exchanges passed $100 billion in 2026. The historic SpaceX IPO significantly accelerated awareness of pre-IPO perpetual markets with more than $3 billion volume traded prior to IPO. Other events such as the US-Iran conflict often saw crude, gold and equity indices reprice materially at the Monday open. While some closed positions on Friday to avoid the gapping risk, many increasingly sought markets that allowed them to react and manage risk through the weekend. For many investors, these events demonstrated that demand extends well beyond crypto. As liquidity builds, the ability to trade equities, commodities and other real-world assets around the clock, including before an IPO or outside exchange hours, is becoming an increasingly attractive proposition.

Figure 2: Daily Equities Derivative Volume

Legacy institutions have caught on to the trend. NYSE Arca and Nasdaq have announced extended hours trading, and the DTCC has engaged with the mechanics of overnight settlement. U.S. broker-dealers rolled out overnight equity access in 2023 and 2024, responding to growing client demand for greater flexibility and longer trading sessions.

Crypto has served as a proof-of-concept for gap trading. Bitcoin and Ether spent the better part of a decade functioning as the de facto off-hours sentiment gauge for global risk, not necessarily because traders wanted crypto exposure, but because they were the only liquid instruments available when everything else was closed. Surges in BTC volume during major geopolitical and macroeconomic events point to a broader truth: investor demand for continuous, multi-asset trading.

Market Structure Is Evolving

Figure 3: Evolving Market Structures

The evolution of market structure is shifting 24/7 pricing from a premium feature to a baseline expectation. As tokenized RWAs have expanded the universe of continuously priced assets, and as crypto-native venues have demonstrated that equity derivatives can trade through weekends without operational failure, a generation of retail traders has recalibrated what normal access looks like. Tokenized RWA derivative volume is up 220% year-to-date, having crossed nearly $300 billion in June alone, with weekends contributing $20 billion of that total. Investors who have grown accustomed to managing crypto positions at 2 a.m. on a Saturday now apply the same expectation to equities, indices, and commodities. The instrument that resolves this gap for regulated markets is the perpetual CFD.

Understanding CFD Architecture

A spot CFD mirrors the price of an underlying asset and carries an overnight swap, typically expressed as a daily percentage of the notional position. The contract has no fixed expiry, so the swap accrues for as long as the position is held, a financing cost (or, depending on direction and rate, a credit) that the broker applies to each position daily.

A perpetual CFD's swap is instead derived from a peer-to-peer funding rate. Conventionally, this is a periodic payment exchanged between long and short holders, reflecting the gap between the perpetual's traded price and the underlying's fair value. When the perpetual trades at a premium to spot, longs pay shorts, and when at a discount, shorts pay longs. Rather than passing through the live funding rate, Pepperstone sets the applicable funding rate in advance each week and applies it as a daily overnight swap, providing clients with greater certainty around holding costs while maintaining close alignment with the economics of the underlying perpetual market.

For short-term traders, the funding rate structure yields lower carry costs than traditional swaps during periods of balanced market sentiment, when rates approach zero. For swing traders holding multi-day positions through high-sentiment periods, the rate can exceed traditional swaps, but it does so transparently and in proportion to the directional crowding in the instrument. The information content is itself valuable. A persistently positive funding rate signals net long crowding in the underlying, a data point that a static swap fee does not provide.

Strategic Positioning and Product Roadmap

Always-on equity access has become a structural expectation for retail traders. Extended-hours trading accounted for over 11% of all U.S. equity trading as of January 2025, with more than 1.7 billion shares changing hands daily outside standard session hours, a figure that has more than doubled since early 2019. The institutional infrastructure response has been significant but focused on the weekday window. Saturday and Sunday remain largely unaddressed, with prices gapping at Monday's open to reflect geopolitical events and macro developments that accumulated while no regulated venue was open.

The demand for perpetual-style equity access has attracted competition from crypto-native exchanges, with equity derivative volume growing impressively. Within this broader expansion, the CFD structure occupies a distinct and less contested position. A SpaceX perpetual on Hyperliquid’s Ventuals market crashed 45% in a single session on faulty oracle data handling, illustrating precisely the risk that a regulated provider aims to eliminate. Pepperstone is not competing with these platforms on breadth. Rather, it is offering the regulated alternative to clients who want continuous exposure without requiring crypto custody or direct exposure to offshore/on-chain venue infrastructure. Pepperstone's SPCX.US-PERP, launched ahead of SpaceX's Nasdaq debut, saw strong interest from clients.

Figure 4: SpaceX Perps Volume

Pepperstone's current perpetual CFD suite spans single-stock equity, major indices, and commodities, with the instrument set expanding as demand for always-on access broadens across asset classes. The SpaceX pre-IPO product established the template for what comes next. Pre-IPO vehicles are the clearest near-term extension, with OpenAI and Anthropic among the most closely tracked private companies by retail investors globally and both cited as candidates for pre-IPO perpetual markets on crypto-native platforms, with active contracts already trading on venues including Hyperliquid and Polymarket

Pepperstone: Established Infrastructure

Pepperstone was founded in Melbourne in 2010 and operates under licenses from ASIC, the FCA, CySEC, DFSA, BaFin, and SCB, serving retail and professional clients across more than 160 countries. Its core business processes over $1 trillion in monthly trading volume, spanning forex, indices, commodities, and share CFDs. Pepperstone’s 24/7 crypto CFD infrastructure provided a precedent for the always-on trading model now used in perpetual CFDs.

Running crypto CFDs through weekends and overnight required building execution, risk management, and client margining systems capable of handling 24/7 price formation without session resets. That infrastructure is what perpetual CFDs now extend to equities and pre-IPO instruments. The launch of 24-hour US share CFDs was the first step for Pepperstone to offer that capability for traditional equity names, allowing clients to trade major US stocks outside NYSE and Nasdaq hours, at a time when much of regulated equity access still clustered around exchange and weekday overnight sessions.

The 2026 perpetual CFD launch extended the model further, replacing the expiry-and-roll mechanics of conventional CFDs with continuous, no-expiry instruments priced on a funding rate mechanism similar to that of crypto-native perpetual swaps. Pepperstone's sequential product launches 24/7 crypto CFDs, extended-hours US share CFDs in 2024, and perpetual CFDs in 2026 — reflect an infrastructure build-out that began with continuous crypto pricing and has progressively extended to traditional asset classes. The perpetual CFD structure is the current endpoint of that progression, applying funding-rate mechanics to equities and pre-IPO instruments within a regulated framework.