Gate Money: One Account for Everything You Do With Money

Money has always lived in separate places. Cash sits in a bank, stocks in a brokerage, crypto on an exchange, and moving value between them means transfers, settlement delays and fees at every step.

Stablecoins are the first asset to blur those lines. As the best version of cash in crypto, they give dollars the speed and portability of onchain assets, and they have grown accordingly: supply stands at just under $300 billion as of October 2026, roughly 50% above where it started 2025, the year the GENIUS Act was passed.

Gate Money is Gate’s attempt to bring the rest of the picture together. Announced at TOKEN2049 on October 7, the Gate Money section, inside the main Gate app, now puts fiat accounts, crypto, payments, yield and investing on one balance. A day later, Gate announced a partnership with Visa for a crypto-linked card.

This primer covers what Gate Money does, along with Gate’s Visa partnership, and what we'd watch as it rolls out.

Why Now: Stablecoins Are Becoming Everyday Money

Supply growth has stalled for most of 2026, but usage has not. Onchain stablecoin transfer volume reached $92.7 trillion over the 12 months to September 2026, up ~82% from the prior 12 months. Year-to-date (YTD), 2026 has seen ~$74 trillion in onchain stablecoin transfer volume, already above the $60.6 trillion recorded for all of 2025.

It is worth noting that raw transfer volume can overinflate true “usage” as the metric includes bot activity, contract-to-contract hops and internal transfers. Adjusting for those, a16z’s 2025 report strips those out and has adjusted stablecoin volume at ~$9 trillion over its trailing year.

Policy and payment rails are following the usage, with the GENIUS Act giving US issuers a clear regulatory perimeter, Stripe’s acquisition of stablecoin infrastructure startup Bridge, and over 160 stablecoin-linked Visa card programs now live globally, per Visa.

For many users, holding crypto or stablecoins is only half the job. Spending or cashing out those assets still typically runs through a bank, which means leaving the exchange’s ecosystem.

Trading activity tends to fluctuate with market volatility, while products tied to payments, balances and financial services can create more recurring user activity. As crypto increasingly moves beyond trading, the value of having one account for holding, spending, investing and earning becomes more important. This is the gap Gate Money is built to close.

Gate Money

Functionally, Gate Money organizes six jobs around one balance.

Hold - Users can hold multiple fiat currencies and crypto in one consolidated account system, as it supports fiat deposits and withdrawals alongside onchain deposits and transfers. Receive - Eligible users can set up a bank account inside the same app and use the account details to receive and withdraw funds. Pay - Online and in-store purchases can use fiat or crypto, with Apple Pay and Google Pay support, alongside ATM withdrawals and local QR payments in some countries. Convert - In-app swaps between assets. Earn - Eligible USDT balances can earn up to 3.6% with no lock-up, subject to Gate's product terms. Invest - Access to crypto and traditional assets including stocks.

Many of these features, including Gate Card, Gate Pay and stock trading, existed before Gate Money.

What the new Gate Money adds is integration, where a user's balance can be received, held, earned on, invested and spent in one account, turning Gate from somewhere users come to trade into an everyday financial platform.

The Visa Partnership

In early October, Gate and Visa announced a partnership for a crypto-linked Visa card that can be applied for and managed inside the Gate app. With this, eligible users will be able to pay at any Visa-accepting merchant, and the crypto in their Gate account is converted to fiat automatically at checkout to cover the purchase.

Visa’s main contribution is its global network, as the payments feature is the job that decides whether an account gets used every day or only when someone trades.

Moreover, Visa is itself one of the stablecoin rails described above, so the card sits on infrastructure with the same vision in mind.

Gate’s CEO described the partnership as a step toward crypto becoming part of everyday financial life, while Visa's Asia Pacific head of digital currency pointed to consumer demand for flexible, convenient and widely accepted payment options.

Why The Build Matters

Some platforms launching consumer money products opt for a separate app with its own brand. In contrast, Gate Money lives inside the main Gate app.

While the former may present a cleaner approach from a consumer identity perspective, it has to build its user base from scratch. On the other hand, an embedded product starts with the full user base that can switch Gate Money on without having to download anything, while balances also stay within Gate.

There is also a clear connection to the topic discussed in Primer 1, where Gate CrossEx gives professional desks one pool of margin that works across multiple venues so capital stops sitting idle in silos. Gate Money applies the same idea at the other end of the user spectrum.

Between the two, Gate is building account infrastructure for institutions and for everyday users, which is the groundwork for the forthcoming Gate iWeb3 report.

Reserves and Asset Security

An account that holds users’ cash, crypto and investments, and pays out from them every day, only works if users trust the assets are there. Gate says it was the first exchange to launch 100% proof of reserves. Their latest report, published on 21st October, puts total reserves at $8.68 billion with an overall reserve ratio of 118%.

Licensing as the Moat

For crypto exchanges, trading features can be easily shipped by a product team. But bank accounts and cards cannot as they require licenses and banking partners on a jurisdictional level, which is why Gate Money’s availability is region-dependent and its licensing stack would take a considerable amount of time to replicate.

The pairing that stands out is the MiCA and PSD2 licenses, both held in Malta, as they cover both the crypto side and the payment-account side of what Gate Money does in Europe.

The licenses determine where each feature can go live, while the partnerships, such as the one with Visa, determine how fast.

Conclusion

Gate Money changes what a Gate account is for. Before, it was a place users came to trade. Now, it is built to be where they hold, receive, spend, invest and earn, across both crypto and fiat.

As digital assets and payment rails mature, the contest moves up a layer, to the account where people hold and spend their money. Gate Money is Gate's answer, built on an exchange account with 61M+ users, wired into Visa for spending and backed by licenses across several key jurisdictions.

The question for the foreseeable future is how quickly Gate Money’s bank account and card footprint expands, and whether Gate's users start treating it as their de facto money platform.