The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$66,288.45 0.80%
ETHUSD
$3,341.58 2.15%
LTCUSD
$99.54 -6.34%
SOLUSD
$189.08 2.27%

Arnold Toh

Arnold joined crypto research in 2020. His research mainly focuses on blockchain scaling technology and zero-knowledge projects. He also provides a holistic perspective on the crypto space with his background in engineering and finance.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
websights