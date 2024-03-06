DISCLOSURE

Block Bond Holdings, Inc. (“The Block”) is not the issuer or producer of financial products listed herein (the “Products”) and The Block does not have any responsibilities, obligations or duties to investors in the Products. The only relationship of The Block with Index Innovation B.V. (“Index Innovation”) and Global Markets Crypto Intelligence (“GM”, together with Index Innovation, “GMCI”) is the licensing of GMCI’s indices, which are determined, composed and calculated by GMCI, or any successor thereto.

Investors do not acquire any interest nor enter into any relationship of any kind whatsoever with The Block upon making an investment in the Product. The Products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by The Block. The Block does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in the Products or the advisability of investing in securities generally or the ability of GMCI to track corresponding or relative market performance. The Block is not responsible for nor has participated in the determination of the timing of, prices at, or quantities of the Products to be issued. The Block does not have any obligation or liability in connection with administration, marketing or trading of the Products.

Any licensing agreement(s) between or among The Block are solely for the benefit of The Block and not for the benefit of the owners of the Products, investors or other third parties. In addition, any licensing agreement with GMCI or its controlled affiliates is solely for the benefit of GMCI and its controlled affiliates and The Block and not for the benefit of the owners of the Products, investors or other third parties.

THE BLOCK SHALL NOT HAVE ANY LIABILITY TO GMCI, INVESTORS OR OTHER THIRD PARTIES FOR THE QUALITY, ACCURACY AND/OR COMPLETENESS OF GMCI OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN OR FOR INTERRUPTIONS IN THE DELIVERY OF GMCI. THE BLOCK DOES NOT MAKE ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY GMCI, THE INVESTORS OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF GMCI OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN. THE BLOCK DOES NOT MAKE ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE WITH RESPECT TO GMCI OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN. THE BLOCK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHANGE THE METHODS OF CALCULATION OR PUBLICATION, OR TO CEASE THE CALCULATION OR PUBLICATION OF GMCI, AND THE BLOCK SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY MISCALCULATION OF OR ANY INCORRECT, DELAYED OR INTERRUPTED PUBLICATION WITH RESPECT TO GMCI. THE BLOCK SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, OR ANY LOST PROFITS, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH, RESULTING FROM THE USE OF GMCI OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN OR WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCTS.

GMCI is not created, owned, endorsed, sponsored, sold or promoted by The Block or its affiliates and The Block bears no liability with respect to such index or data related thereto. The Block provides no guarantee as to the accuracy and/or the completeness of GMCI or any data related thereto. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results.

Neither GMCI nor The Block makes no assurance that investment products based on GMCI will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. Neither The Block nor GMCI is an investment advisor, and neither The Block nor GMCI makes any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other investment vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other investment vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document nor GMCI. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other investment product or vehicle. Neither The Block nor GMCI is a tax advisor. A tax advisor should be consulted to evaluate the impact of any tax-exempt securities on portfolios and the tax consequences of making any particular investment decision. Read the full disclaimer here.