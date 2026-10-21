Dogecoin Labs launches as DOGE ecosystem seeks growth beyond meme-driven demand

Dogecoin Labs has launched in partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation, consolidating the MyDoge wallet, DogeOS application platform, and Such App payments product under one independent organization led by CEO Jordan Jefferson.



The company will focus on expanding Dogecoin's utility through consumer applications, payments, commerce, DeFi, gaming, and other products, while the Foundation continues to oversee ecosystem stewardship and open-source development.

"No other digital asset has Dogecoin's combination of liquidity, community and cultural reach, and its potential has barely been tapped," Jefferson said in a statement. "We formed Dogecoin Labs to change that, bringing Dogecoin's top builders together in one organization."

The consolidation brings together MyDoge, which has more than 500,000 users according to the press release, and DogeOS, whose EVM-compatible public testnet launched on Sept. 30, to connect developers with DOGE holders.

Such App, which was developed by House of Doge and Brag House, adds merchant payment tools, including invoicing and in-person QR payments, as Dogecoin Labs seeks to expand real-world use of the cryptocurrency.

The launch comes as Dogecoin's push into traditional finance has struggled to attract sustained investor demand. Bitwise announced plans to close its Dogecoin ETF in September, and CEO Hunter Horsley said earlier this month that the fund's failure highlighted a gap between crypto ETF investors and users of crypto brokerage apps.

Earlier this year, Jefferson discussed efforts to grow Dogecoin beyond its reliance on Elon Musk's public endorsements, pointing to new teams, investment, and applications being built around the network.

"There's teams like us coming in, and investment opportunity, and all this potential and I mean crazy, crazy things on the horizon I wish I could tell you about, but like some big stuff that's gonna really open the industry's eyes," Jefferson told The Block's Gareth Jenkinson at the Consensus Miami conference.