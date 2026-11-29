YZi Labs, the investment firm backed by Binance co-founders Changpeng "CZ" Zhao and Yi He, invested $905 million in startups across 134 rounds in 2025 and 2026, managing partner Ella Zhang said on Sunday at Binance Blockchain Week in Bangkok.

Blockchain and crypto "remains our core," with $224 million invested across 87 companies, YZi Labs said in an X post summarizing Zhang's remarks. The firm invested the most capital into robotics at $242 million, while AI accounted for $90 million, mostly in infrastructure, according to the post.

Zhang said the robotics capital went to six companies, chosen after the firm reviewed more than 100, according to on-site reporting by Foresight News. YZi Labs led a $52 million round in industrial robotics firm RoboForce in March, with Zhang joining its board.

Book returns

The firm's full portfolio from the period carries a book return of about 1.83 times invested capital, Zhang said, according to Foresight News. The crypto and blockchain investments stand at 3.33x, and the AI investments, excluding YZi's SpaceX holding, at about 2.16x.

The figures are paper valuations rather than realized gains. YZi Labs' X post did not include the return multiples.

Zhang said AI and Web3 security, the AI application layer, onchain real-world assets and longevity would be YZi's focus areas for 2027. The firm said it will publish its investment thesis for Season 6 of EASY Residency, its incubation program, soon.

From Binance Labs to YZi

Binance Labs rebranded as YZi Labs in January 2025, expanding into AI and biotech. Zhang returned to lead the firm, and Zhao took what the firm called an active role in its investments. In September 2025, Zhao denied a report that YZi Labs was considering taking outside capital.

The firm has kept up its BNB Chain bets alongside the broader push. YZi announced a $1 billion fund for BNB Chain developers in October 2025 and invested $100 million in Hash Global's BNB fund in March.

The Block has reached out to YZi Labs for comment.