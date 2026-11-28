"Little-known" Russian venture capitalist Vitaly Bezrodnykh holds a multibillion-dollar stake in Tether, issuer of the USDT Tether (USDT) stablecoin, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bezrodnykh, 56, invested in Tether around 2017, two people familiar with the matter told the FT. The newspaper said the Russian national's Tether stake was not previously known about. Tether and a representative for Bezrodnykh declined to comment on the record to the FT.

Tether's other known shareholders include Chairman Giancarlo Devasini, CEO Paolo Ardoino and British businessman Christopher Harborne, who has donated millions of pounds to Reform UK, a political party headed by politician Nigel Farage. Cantor Fitzgerald, the Wall Street firm now run by the sons of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, negotiated a 5% stake in Tether in 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

Bezrodnykh became head of business development at multinational cybersecurity and antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab in the early 2000s and was a director of the company's U.K.-registered parent from 2007 to 2010, according to corporate filings cited by the FT. He sold his minority stake back to Kaspersky in 2012. Kaspersky told the FT that Bezrodnykh "had a minority stake in the company, which he sold long after his departure."

In June 2024, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned 12 executives and senior leaders at Kaspersky Lab, alongside a Commerce Department ban on sales of the company's software in the U.S. Treasury did not designate Kaspersky Lab itself or its CEO, Eugene Kaspersky. The company told the FT it "does not have any inappropriate ties to any government."

Bezrodnykh is a founder of Fulgur Ventures, which has co-invested with Tether in bitcoin infrastructure firms Utexo and Jan3, the FT reported. Fulgur participated in Utexo's $7.5 million seed round, which Tether co-led in March. Fulgur and Tether also jointly fund Plan B, a pro-bitcoin initiative based in Lugano, Switzerland, according to the FT.

Tether, which is registered in El Salvador, reported $4.5 billion in net operating profit for the first nine months of 2026. Forbes valued the company at about $200 billion earlier this year, the FT noted.