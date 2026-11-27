Tether bought about $10 million of Bitdeer Technologies Group Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) shares on Nov. 25 as the bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) miner traded near an all-time low, according to an amended Schedule 13D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Tether Investments bought 3.72 million Class A shares in two open-market transactions, according to the filing’s transaction schedule. The purchases included 12,240 shares at $2.65 and 3.7 million shares at $2.693, for a weighted average of about $2.69.

The purchases brought Tether’s holdings to 41.45 million shares, per the filing. This position gives the stablecoin giant shared voting and dispositive power over a reported 17.9% of Bitdeer’s outstanding Class A shares.

Bitdeer shares are trading at around $2.93 in early market trading on Friday, down 3.9% from Wednesday’s close, according to The Block’s BTDR price page. The stock is down 61.5% over the past month and 74.3% year to date after touching $2.60 on Wednesday, its 52-week low.

Tether’s share count has risen nearly 10% from the 37.73 million shares the USDT issuer disclosed in June. However, the company's reported ownership percentage declined from 19.7% because Bitdeer’s outstanding Class A shares increased to 231.8 million as of Sept. 30 from 191.2 million.

Earlier this month, the bitcoin miner reported record third-quarter revenue of $320.7 million, up 89% year over year, while its net loss widened to $125.5 million from $30.1 million.