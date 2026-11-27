Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) core developers agreed on Thursday to move forward with the Glamsterdam upgrade under its existing specification and set activation on the Hoodi testnet for Dec. 15, 2026, at 19:12 UTC. The upgrade became active on the Sepolia testnet last month.

The decision, which came out of an all-core devs consensus (ACDC) meeting, advances the major Ethereum upgrade one step closer to public testnet deployment. A mainnet activation date was not established.

Execution layer teams reached rough consensus to ship EIP-8037 without further changes, despite earlier concerns over its potential impact on existing smart contracts and gas accounting practices.

EIP-8037, State Creation Gas Cost Increase, sharply raises the gas cost of creating new state on Ethereum and meters that cost separately from normal execution gas. This proposal aims to allow Ethereum to scale execution capacity without making it substantially harder to run nodes.

On the consensus layer, the group decided to adopt a non-consensus-breaking method (PR 5770) for validating builder payloads, which uses RLP for block-hash checks. This was chosen over another approach, PR 5820, which would have required a consensus change.

Glamsterdam is Ethereum’s next major network upgrade after Fusaka, which went live on mainnet in December 2025. The name combines the consensus-layer portion, Gloas, with the execution-layer portion, Amsterdam.

Glamsterdam's two headline upgrades are enshrined proposer-builder separation (ePBS, EIP-7732), which moves the split between block proposers and builders into the protocol itself, and block-level access lists (BALs, EIP-7928), which record the state each block touches so clients can process transactions in parallel.

Discussing Quantum-readiness

The core developers also discussed the subsequent Ethereum upgrade, Hegotá. Fork Choice Enforced Inclusion Lists (FOCIL), which would strengthen Ethereum's censorship resistance by making it more difficult for block builders to exclude valid transactions, remains Hegotá's headliner feature.

Participants in the call debated whether FOCIL should remain in that role or be scaled back to direct more resources toward post-quantum preparations.

While positions among client teams differed, Ethlabs' Co-founder Caspar Schwarz-Schilling was the most explicit voice calling for an exclusive focus on post-quantum work. Earlier this month, Ethlabs proposed accelerating Ethereum’s post-quantum, post-AI (PQAI) readiness to 2027 from its current target of 2029, citing AI's role in compressing cryptographic risk timelines.

"I think, really, the question is whether we are going to reprioritize Hegotá and basically drop everything that’s not on the critical path to post-quantum or not," the Ethlabs researcher said during the meeting. "In my opinion, it’s just that quite obvious that we should be uncompromisingly prioritizing PQAI at this point, and kind of drop FOCIL."

No final decision was made during the meeting, and the full Hegotá scope is scheduled for review on the next call in roughly two weeks.