Vitalik Buterin backs higher gas costs for creating accounts and deploying smart contracts to help Ethereum scale

Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin is backing a proposal that would make creating accounts, storage slots, and smart contracts on the network more expensive than it currently is.

In an article he shared Monday, Buterin defended EIP-8037, a proposal planned for Ethereum’s upcoming Glamsterdam upgrade, saying the network cannot scale up transaction capacity without limiting the growth of data that nodes must store.

Buterin explained that execution capacity can expand much faster than Ethereum's state, but he said allowing both to grow at the same rate would overwhelm node operators and make it harder to maintain a decentralized network.

Buterin argued that lowering gas costs for other operations would be more disruptive than raising the cost of creating new state.

"The goal of EIP-8037 is to decouple Ethereum’s scaling limits: enable a much higher amount of execution (which is easy to scale), but only a little bit more state size growth (which is hard to scale)," he wrote.

Account and contract creation face higher costs

Proposal EIP-8037 would raise the gas required to create a new account from 36,600 to 197,900 gas units, in Buterin's example. Users would also spend 110,020 units, up from 22,100, to create a new storage slot and nearly 37.8 million gas units, compared with 4.95 million currently, to deploy a 24 KiB smart contract.

Notably, the proposed account-creation charge would also apply when an ETH transfer creates a new account onchain.

Buterin said Ethereum currently adds about 110 GiB of state annually, but his illustrative estimate put that figure at 1,100 GiB per year if the block gas limit rose tenfold without repricing state creation. According to Buterin, this would put additional pressure on disk storage, initial synchronization, and state-related operations.

Buterin also acknowledged that EIP-8037 could break existing applications, including bridges with hardcoded gas limits. Developers will need to review their contracts and transaction configurations before Glamsterdam, he said.