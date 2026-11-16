CoW Swap goes live on Solana with intent-based trading

CoW Protocol CoW Protocol (COW) has launched an alpha version of its decentralized exchange aggregator, CoW Swap, that settles trades directly on Solana, initially supporting swaps between USDC and wrapped SOL.

CoW Swap has offered swaps on Ethereum since 2021. It also supported cross-chain swaps from Ethereum-compatible networks into Solana before the alpha, which now lets users start and finish a swap directly on the Layer 1. According to CoW DAO, the decentralized organization behind the platform, the protocol has processed a total of $219 billion in trades.

Solana apps that integrate the protocol can route users' orders to more than 30 solvers, which can match orders directly or draw on liquidity onchain or offchain, CoW DAO said in a statement shared with The Block. Kamino, one of Solana's largest lending protocols, is integrating with CoW Protocol at launch. Kamino first unveiled its own swap feature in December 2024 at The Block's Emergence conference.

Batch auctions on Solana

CoW DAO argued its Solana launch helps address two problems for traders on the network: failed swaps and sandwich attacks. Swap trades can fail if the price moves beyond the level a trader is willing to accept, but still costs them a network fee. In a sandwich attack, a bot trades just before and after a user's swap, profiting at the user's expense.

"Solana traders are tired of failed trades and sandwich attacks," CoW DAO co-founder Anna George said in the statement. "CoW Protocol has spent five years solving exactly that on Ethereum, and now we're bringing it to Solana."

On CoW Swap, traders sign an order, called an intent, that specifies what they want to trade and the price they'll accept. CoW covers the transaction fee and puts up the SOL deposit for account rent for sponsored orders. Independent firms or teams called solvers compete to fill those orders, and if no solver can meet a trader's price, the order can expire without a failed swap going onchain. Solvers group the trades they can fill into batches and settle them together on Solana, making it harder for bots to insert their own transactions immediately before and after an individual swap, Cow DAO said.

"When solvers compete to find better prices on Solana, Solana users win," CoW Swap VP of Growth Alex Marsh said.

CoW DAO said it will waive its volume fee on Solana for at least 12 months after launch.