South Korean fintech giant Toss to launch in-app non-custodial crypto wallet: report

Toss, a major fintech platform in South Korea, is reportedly launching a non-custodial digital asset wallet on its mobile application.

According to local news outlet Edaily, the company will introduce a service called Toss Coin Wallet that allows users to send, receive, and check balances of Ethereum Ethereum (ETH), USDT, and USDC. Toss said it plans to expand the number of supported assets on the wallet.

Any Toss user can create the wallet directly from the app's asset menu without additional applications or eligibility requirements. It also supports saved contact-based transfers so that users do not need to handle complicated wallet addresses.

Toss reportedly said that the wallet's non-custodial nature and ease of use are the two defining characteristics of its first crypto wallet service.

Blockchain expansion

This marks Toss' first consumer-facing digital asset service after building an internal blockchain team earlier this year. The firm is also said to be preparing to apply for a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license to support business expansion and enable stablecoin payments on its payment terminals and card readers.

Earlier this year, the fintech giant's banking arm partnered with the Solana Foundation to explore the development of a blockchain-based financial infrastructure. It also formed a partnership with Circle in July to assess opportunities for stablecoin-based payments.

Toss has more than 30 million accumulated users, representing about 60% of the South Korean population. The Block has reached out to Toss for further information.