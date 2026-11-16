DBS, JPMorgan launch instant tokenized deposit transfers between US and Singapore

DBS Bank and Kinexys by JPMorgan have launched an interoperability solution that enables institutions to make instant, 24/7 transfers of USD tokenized deposits between the U.S. and Singapore.

In a statement released Monday, the companies said the service connects DBS Token Services and the account-based permissioned tokenized deposit ecosystem from Kinexys, JPMorgan's blockchain business unit.

The new service enables institutional clients of the two banks to deploy onchain USD liquidity on demand to support local operations across markets, per the statement.

The banks said the solution aims to address the growing demand for cross-border transactions in Asia, where outbound cross-border payments are projected to reach $24 trillion by 2033, nearly double their 2025 volumes.

Ant International has become the first client to adopt the solution, deploying the service for treasury and liquidity management across its entities in both markets.

The launch builds on a framework announced by DBS and Kinexys in November 2025 to enable tokenized value transfers between both banks' onchain ecosystems.

"Tokenized money is moving rapidly from experimentation to delivering live tangible value for clients," said Rachel Chew, chief operating officer and co-head of digital assets, global transaction services at DBS.

Blockchain drive

Both DBS and JPMorgan have expanded their offerings amid growing interest in tokenization among major financial institutions worldwide.

In September, DBS and Citi said they completed the first weekend USD payment between Singapore and the U.S. using tokenized deposits via Swift's Digital Ledger.

Last month, JPMorgan also brought its USD-denominated deposit token JPM Coin (JPMD) to Ethereum for institutional clients. JPMD serves as a representation of JPMorgan's existing bank deposits on a public blockchain.