Zcash Zcash (ZEC) infrastructure team Zakura urged the network to accelerate the deprecation of its legacy Sapling shielded pool, citing speculation of mathematical breakthroughs at AI labs.

In a post early Thursday, Zakura recommended users migrate any ZEC still in Sapling to Ironwood. These shielded pools allow users to hold and transfer ZEC without publicly revealing transaction amounts or sender and recipient addresses.

"The time to prepare for a cryptographic breakthrough is before it happens," the team wrote.

While practical breaking of the pairing-based cryptography used by Sapling remains highly speculative, Zakura also recommended a network upgrade to disable payments into Sapling. Roughly 400,000 ZEC, or approximately 2% of supply, remains in the pool, according to Zakura, worth roughly $291 million at current prices. Zakura said most wallets support both Sapling and Ironwood, and the impact should be minimal, with miners accounting for much of the activity left in Sapling.

"Less than 2.6% of all transactions in the last 30 days use Sapling, and of those, 66% are known miner flows, and it's highly likely most of the remainder are miners as well," the team said.

An earlier Zcash forum proposal in April had suggested waiting a year after a community decision to make Sapling withdrawal-only. At the time, the proposal put its balance at 600,000 ZEC, down from 1.1 million at the start of 2024. Zakura did not suggest a new deadline in its Thursday post.

Sapling freeze

Zakura pointed to a reported proof of the Riemann hypothesis, which concerns the distribution of prime numbers, and unsubstantiated rumors that AI labs had also made advances in integer factorization, the process of splitting large numbers into their prime factors. The difficulty of that task underpins RSA encryption, which is rarely used in cryptocurrencies, according to the team. Zakura said some math can be used for attacks on both RSA and pairing-based cryptography, so advances in one could help with the other, but the reported Riemann proof and the rumors do not show that either can be broken in practice.

"Practical pairing breaks are highly speculative," Zakura said, adding that transparent transactions and Ironwood do not rely on factoring or pairings.

Nevertheless, a hypothetical break in Sapling's pairing-based proof system would allow forged proofs, Zakura said, putting the funds in the pool at risk. The same cryptography does not secure users' private keys or their cryptographic records of shielded funds, so the team said developers could replace the proof system without replacing those records. However, Zcash would have to freeze Sapling before an attack compromises its state and users could then later recover their funds using a new ECDLP-based or hash-based SNARK, Zakura said.

Separately, the Ethereum Foundation doubled its protocol security team, The Block previously reported, arguing that AI is a "more urgent risk" than quantum computing and recommending Keccak-256 over four competing candidates for Ethereum's planned shift to hash-based cryptography. Zakura said it is also working on a proposal to add hash-based, post-quantum signatures for Zcash transparent transactions using SPHINCS+ with 192-bit security.