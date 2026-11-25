Ethereum researchers have recommended Keccak-256 as the hash function for the network’s planned move to hash-based cryptography, the Ethereum Foundation said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The researchers compared five candidates, including Poseidon/Poseidon2, BLAKE3, BLAKE2, and SHA2-256, before recommending Keccak-256 to "rule them all" in the post-quantum, post-AI era.

"The hash will protect Ethereum's value for decades, so we want the largest public body of cryptanalysis and a security margin wide enough that breaking the hash would require completely new cryptanalysis," the Foundation wrote.

Keccak-256

Ethereum already uses Keccak-256 for execution-layer state and addresses, meaning clients avoid integrating a third general-purpose hash alongside SHA2-256, according to the blog post.

However, Keccak-256 is slower to prove than BLAKE3. It is also slower natively than SHA2-256, but the researchers said LeanVM can still prove more than 500,000 Keccak-f operations per second on the hardware target used for the analysis.

While BLAKE3 reaches roughly 2.2 million compressions per second on a 16-vCPU machine, researchers rejected it due to a sparse cryptanalysis record and a reduced seven-round structure, the foundation said.

The development comes as the Ethereum Foundation is expanding its security work around both quantum computing and artificial intelligence. On Monday, the Foundation said that AI has become a "more urgent risk" because models are increasingly finding vulnerabilities in production software and improving on established algorithms.

The Foundation has doubled its protocol security team and is working toward hash-based keys for validators, hash-based signature migration for wallets, and hash-based commitments for blobs.

Researcher Justin Drake initially proposed a December 2028 target for the upgrade at Devcon in Mumbai, while the Foundation retains 2029 as its internal deadline pending a timetable review in January 2027.