Cathie Wood-led investment firm Ark Invest sold $6.81 million worth of shares in its own Ark 21Shares bitcoin ETF ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) on Tuesday, as bitcoin traded below $59,000 at one stage amid a broader crypto market sell-off.

According to Ark's latest trading disclosure, it offloaded 344,132 shares of the ARKB exchange-traded fund through its ARKW ETF. ARKB itself recorded $15.8 million in net outflows on Tuesday, with net assets totaling $1.61 billion.

The firm also sold 50,000 shares in the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (ETHQ.U), worth $325,000, as well as 25,010 shares of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ.U), worth $141,806. Ark also sold $1.83 million worth of Bullish on Tuesday. The stock closed down 8.04% at $19.34.

The sales came amid a broader crypto market downturn. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) fell to around $58,924 late Tuesday before recovering slightly to $59,062 as of 1:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to The Block's crypto price page. The world's largest cryptocurrency was down 2.2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) slid 2.6% to trade at $1,655, and Solana dropped 4.2% to $68.59.

U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs saw $231.6 million in net outflows on Tuesday, extending their negative flow streak to six days, while spot ether ETFs shed $64 million, according to SoSoValue data.

Anthropic buys

Meanwhile, Ark Invest continued to accumulate Anthropic shares as the stock traded lower. Following its $146 million purchase of Anthropic shares last week, the investment firm bought a total of 751,710 Anthropic shares, worth $61.6 million, across its six ETFs on Tuesday. Anthropic shares lost 6.54% to close at $81.91, and have fallen more than 22% over the past five days.

On the same day, Nvidia fell nearly 6%, giving back part of Monday's 31% rally after the company confirmed it had reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO, and board director. Ark had sold around $89.4 million in Nvidia shares the week before.

Ark frequently adjusts its ETF weightings to ensure that no individual stock position exceeds 10% of a fund's portfolio, meaning the firm increases or trims its holdings as asset prices fluctuate.