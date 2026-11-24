New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney proposed a 10% surcharge on the net trading fee revenue that prediction market operators earn from transactions made in the state. The bill, known as the Futures Act, was introduced Monday and referred to the Senate Rules Committee.

According to the Futures Act, proceeds from the 10% tax would be channeled to a newly created Futures Fund for Early Education. The fund aims to help achieve universal pre-kindergarten by supporting early education programs in New York for children ages 2 to 4.

Cooney's bill would designate the state commissioner of taxation and finance to administer the fund, with distributions to school districts made in consultation with the Division of the Budget and the State Education Department.

"I'm placing a bet on the future of UPK in New York," Cooney wrote on X. "When we invest in our youngest New Yorkers, we are investing in our state's future."

Outside of the tax, the bill would establish consumer protection requirements for prediction market platforms operating in New York. These include age and identity verification, tools allowing users to set deposit or trading limits, and options for voluntary self-exclusion.

Furthermore, the bill seeks to bar elected officials and policymaking staff from trading on such platforms, citing concerns over the use of non-public information. It would also establish penalties for election-related crimes carried out on prediction market platforms.

Ongoing litigations

The proposal arrives as New York Attorney General Letitia James continues enforcement actions against major prediction market operators. James has sued both Kalshi and Polymarket, claiming that the platforms operate unlicensed gambling businesses in violation of state law.

In a recent development, a judge denied James' bid for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Kalshi to block the platform from operating in New York. While Kalshi, headquartered in New York, said the TRO may disrupt its entire operations, the state attorney general has said that was not her goal.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has been clashing with states over prediction markets, asserting that its federal authority preempts state enforcement actions.

Meanwhile, the bill includes provisions intended to avoid conflict with federal law. It states that nothing in the measure shall be construed to authorize a state agency to regulate the listing, terms, or trading of event contracts on a designated contract market, or to exercise jurisdiction over matters reserved to the CFTC.