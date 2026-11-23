Kalshi has suspended operations in Utah after a federal judge allowed the state to enforce its gambling laws, while avoiding an immediate ban in New York as its court denied the state's request to shut down the prediction market platform.

A Kalshi spokesperson told The Block on Monday that the company "made the difficult decision" to pause its operations in Utah while it awaits a court decision on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's request to block the state from enforcing against Kalshi.

"This is an unfortunate outcome for the more than 177,000 Utahns who use Kalshi," said McGavick. "We will continue to fight this in court, and we look forward to returning to Utah once our legal position is vindicated."

The suspension comes amid mounting nationwide legal pressure, as federal regulators and state authorities remained locked in escalating battles over who has the authority to regulate prediction market platforms. The CFTC has maintained that it has exclusive jurisdiction over such platforms under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), while several states have argued that certain event contracts violate state gambling laws.

Specifically in Utah, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby ruled in August that the CEA does not preempt the state's anti-gambling laws against Kalshi's event contracts, rejecting the company's claim of federal preemption. Kalshi later appealed, but the federal court of appeals denied its request to block Utah's enforcement in September.

Last month, the CFTC filed a lawsuit against Utah and requested the court to temporarily block the state from enforcing its gambling laws against CFTC-regulated prediction markets, including Kalshi. Judge Shelby has not yet ruled.

New York denies injunction

Meanwhile in New York, a judge has denied Attorney General Letitia James' request to shut down Kalshi, allowing the prediction market platform to continue operating in the state for now.

During a hearing on Monday, New York Supreme Court Justice Melissa Crane rejected the state's bid for a temporary restraining order (TRO) that seeks to block Kalshi from operating. Kalshi has previously said the potential TRO could shut it down nationwide, though James said that was not her goal.

According to a series of X posts from gaming lawyer Daniel Wallach, the judge said she was uncomfortable granting relief this early in the case, particularly given the scope of the proposed injunction.

"The judge denied the state's request for a TRO, recognizing that there are complex questions about derivatives and preemption," said Kalshi spokesperson Elisabeth Diana. "We remain committed to working with the state on a path forward that works for our 1.5 million customers and for the state of New York."

The CFTC and the Department of Justice also sued New York in April, arguing state enforcement actions against prediction market operators are preempted by federal law.

In recent weeks, the CFTC and the DOJ have filed lawsuits against several states, including Utah, Arkansas, and Louisiana, seeking to block state enforcement against prediction market platforms.