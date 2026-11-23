Staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued an advisory saying certain regulated clearinghouses and exchanges may count cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether toward a requirement to maintain enough assets to cover at least one year of operating expenses.

On Monday, the agency's Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk released that advisory and said ether, bitcoin, and payment stablecoins could be counted toward that requirement — and would be subject to a haircut — a regulatory discount applied to their market value to account for potential losses.

"Pleased to see @CFTC staff continue to provide important clarity around crypto assets in US derivatives markets through today’s staff advisory," said CFTC Chair Michael Selig in a post on X.

The advisory applies to swap execution facilities, clearing organizations and designated contract markets. It also does not create new legal obligations and is not enforceable. The CFTC also noted that crypto do not qualify as cash or very liquid securities under the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles — the set of accounting rules used by U.S. companies to report financial statements — so they are not eligible towards a liquidity requirement, which is separate.

Katherine Kirkpatrick Bos, Chainlink Labs' head of legal, called the advisory "significant."

"People don't realize that one of the impediments to these licenses is the cost of holding a lot of $ - this will help," she said in a post on X.

Also on Monday, the CFTC published its final rule creating a reporting framework for certain event contracts. Rulemaking was necessary, the CFTC said, because the agency had previously moved through a no-action letter process and those don't carry the "force of law," and it also wanted to standardize reported data.

The final rule adds a new part regarding clarifying dates for compliance.

“The CFTC will no longer regulate market participants through a patchwork of no-action letters, which serve as band-aids for unworkable regulations," Selig said in a statement. "This final rule is an important step in future-proofing the regulatory framework for event contracts."